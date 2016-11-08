US STOCKS-Futures slip as investors brace for election outcome

* Futures down: Dow 23 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 8 U.S. stock index futures were marginally
lower on Tuesday as investors braced for the result of a highly
contentious U.S. presidential election, with the odds largely
favoring Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton.
* Clinton has a 90 percent chance of defeating Republican
nominee Donald Trump and was on track to win 303 votes in the
Electoral College to Trump's 235, clearing the 270 needed for
victory, according to the final Reuters/Ipsos States of the
Nation poll released on Monday.
* The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF, known of late
as the "Trump ETF", inched up 0.4 percent, after notching its
best day in more than five years on Monday. The ETF is viewed as
a barometer of Trump's chances of winning the election since his
policies are considered negative for Mexico.
* Investor appetite for riskier assets appeared to be low as
Wall Street is also coming off its best day in more than eight
months on Monday after the FBI said it would not press criminal
charges against Clinton over her use of a private email server.
* "We had a surge in the markets yesterday, so today is just
a waiting day to see the outcome of the election," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in
New York.
* "We are going to see a market that is not going to do too
much of anything today, probably slipping about the plus and
minus columns," Cardillo said.
* The CBOE Volatility index, dubbed Wall Street's
"fear gauge", was up 3 percent after having seen its biggest
one-day drop since late June on Monday.
* Clinton has been favored by investors as they view her
offering greater clarity and stability to the markets than
Trump, whose stance on foreign policy, immigration and trade is
more uncertain. A Clinton win is also perceived to not hinder
the chances of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates next
month.
* Still, traders remain wary, noting Britain's shock vote in
June to leave the European Union had wrongfooted bookmakers and
most pollsters.
* Safe haven assets such as gold and the yen
were trading slightly higher, indicating heightened caution.
* The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies,
coming off a near four-week high on Monday. Crude oil prices
were little changed.
* Among stocks vying for attention was Hertz which
slumped 33.3 percent to $23.84 in premarket trading after the
car rental company slashed its full-year profit forecast.
* Valeant was the top traded stock falling 8.5
percent to $17.50 after the drugmaker reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit and cut its
full-year profit and revenue forecasts.
* Priceline rose 5.3 percent to $1559 in light
trading after the travel website operator reported quarterly
profit and revenue that beat analysts' estimates.
Futures snapshot at 6:38 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 23 points, or 0.13 percent,
with 26,532 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.19
percent, with 144,924 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 9 points, or 0.19
percent, on volume of 19,469 contracts.
