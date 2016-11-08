US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed on election day

* Clinton has 90 pct chance of defeating Trump - poll
* "Trump ETF" flat; Stock volatility gauge rises
* Dollar flat; gold and yen rise marginally
* Futures down: Dow 18 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 8 Wall Street looked set to open little
changed on Election Day as Americans headed to vote for their
next president, with the odds currently favoring Democrat
nominee Hillary Clinton.
Clinton has a 90 percent chance of defeating Republican
nominee Donald Trump, according to the final Reuters/Ipsos
States of the Nation poll released on Monday.
The former secretary of state was on track to win 303 votes
in the Electoral College to Trump's 235, clearing the 270 needed
for victory.
The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF, known of late as
the "Trump ETF", was flat, after notching its best day in more
than five years on Monday. The ETF is viewed as a barometer of
Trump's chances of winning the election since his policies are
considered negative for Mexico.
Investor appetite for riskier assets appeared to be low as
Wall Street is also coming off its best day in more than eight
months on Monday after the FBI said it would not press criminal
charges against Clinton over her use of a private email server.
"Today is going to be a waiting game and likely the calm
before the storm tomorrow, which can go either way depending on
the outcome," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn
Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
The CBOE Volatility index, dubbed Wall Street's "fear
gauge", was up 3.4 percent, after having notched its biggest
one-day drop since late June on Monday.
Dow e-minis were down 18 points, or 0.1 percent at
8:26 a.m. ET (1226 GMT), with 30,416 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.18
percent, with 178,731 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.17
percent, on volume of 24,779 contracts.
Investors favor Clinton as they view her offering greater
clarity and stability to the markets. A Clinton win is also
perceived as not hindering the chances of the Federal Reserve
raising interest rates next month.
On the other hand, Trump's stance on foreign policy, trade
an immigration is more uncertain and therefore more unnerving
for the markets.
Still, traders remain wary, noting Britain's shock vote in
June to leave the European Union had wrongfooted bookmakers and
most pollsters.
"The Brexit effect is in play. However, unlike Brexit, if we
get a Trump victory, I believe the effect will last a little
longer," Bakhos said.
The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies,
but still on track for its second day of gains, while crude oil
prices were steady at around $45 per barrel.
Safe haven assets such as gold and the yen
were trading slightly higher, indicating heightened caution.
Among stocks vying for attention was Hertz which
slumped 36.32 percent to $22.79 premarket after the car rental
company slashed its full-year profit forecast.
Valeant tumbled 8.4 percent to $17.47 in heavy
volume after the drugmaker reported a smaller-than-expected
quarterly adjusted profit and cut its full-year profit and
revenue forecasts.
CVS dropped 15.11 percent to $70.80 after the
drugstore operator cut its full-year profit forecast due to
slowing prescription growth and the loss of contracts to rivals.
Walgreens was off 3.4 percent.
