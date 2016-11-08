US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors await election outcome

* Clinton has 90 pct chance of defeating Trump - poll
* "Trump ETF" flat; Stock volatility gauge rises
* Hertz slumps nearly 50 pct on forecast cut
* Endo tumbles after warning on pricing, competition
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 8 U.S. stocks slipped in cautious trading on
Tuesday morning as Americans headed to elect their next
president, with the odds currently favoring Democrat nominee
Hillary Clinton.
Clinton has a 90 percent chance of defeating Republican
nominee Donald Trump, according to the final Reuters/Ipsos
States of the Nation poll released on Monday.
The former secretary of state was on track to win 303 votes
in the Electoral College to Trump's 235, clearing the 270 needed
for victory, and leads Trump by about 45 percent to 42 percent
in the popular vote.
The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF, known of late as
the "Trump ETF", was flat, a day after notching its best day in
more than five years on Monday. The ETF is viewed as a barometer
of Trump's chances of winning the election since his policies
are considered negative for Mexico.
Investor appetite for riskier assets appeared to be low as
Wall Street is also coming off its best day in more than eight
months on Monday after the FBI said it would not press criminal
charges against Clinton over her use of a private email server.
The CBOE Volatility index, dubbed Wall Street's "fear
gauge", was up 5.1 percent, after having notched its biggest
one-day drop since late June on Monday.
Investors favor Clinton as they view her offering greater
clarity and stability to the markets. A Clinton win is also
perceived as not hindering the chances of the Federal Reserve
raising interest rates next month.
On the other hand, Trump's stance on foreign policy, trade
an immigration is more uncertain and therefore more unnerving
for the markets.
Still, traders remain wary, noting Britain's shock vote in
June to leave the European Union had wrongfooted bookmakers and
most pollsters.
"The Brexit effect is in play. However, unlike Brexit, if we
get a Trump victory, I believe the effect will last a little
longer," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital
in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 37.56 points, or 0.21 percent, at 18,222.04.
The S&P 500 was down 6.71 points, or 0.31 percent, at
2,124.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 15.20 points,
or 0.29 percent, at 5,150.97.
The defensive utilities and telecom services
sectors were the top gainers among the 11 major S&P
500 sectors. The healthcare and financial
sectors were the top drags.
Also weighing on sentiment was a round of disappointing
reports from companies.
CVS was down 16.2 percent at $70 and was the top
drag on the S&P after the drugstore operator cut its full-year
profit forecast. Walgreens fell 4.9 percent.
Hertz's near 50 percent slump was set to be the
stock's biggest ever after the car rental company slashed its
full-year profit forecast.
Valeant tumbled 26.8 percent to $13.98 after the
drugmaker reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly adjusted
profit and cut its full-year forecast.
Endo gave up premarket gains to trade down 8.7
percent after the company said it is facing increasing pricing
and competitive pressure in its U.S. generics business.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York
Stock Exchange by 1,724 to 846. On the Nasdaq, 1,418 issues fell
and 675 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 5 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 26 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)