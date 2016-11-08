US STOCKS-Wall St treads water as investors await U.S. election outcome

* Clinton has 90 pct chance of defeating Trump - poll
* VIX reverses course to trade lower
* Hertz slumps more than 50 pct on forecast cut
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Tanya Agrawal
Nov 8 Wall Street was little changed in light
trading on Tuesday morning as investors treaded cautiously while
awaiting the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, with the
odds tilting towards Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton.
Clinton, favored by investors as they see her lending
greater clarity and stability to the markets, has a 90 percent
chance of defeating Republican nominee Donald Trump, according
to the final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation poll released on
Monday.
Trump's stance on foreign policy, trade and immigration is
more uncertain.
Clinton was on track to win 303 votes in the Electoral
College to Trump's 235, clearing the 270 needed for victory. The
former secretary of state also leads Trump by about 45 percent
to 42 percent in the popular vote.
"My expectation for today is that the market will probably
trade mostly sideways on relatively low volume, but with a
slight increase in volatility," said Randy Frederick, vice
president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.
At 11:11 a.m. ET (1511 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 26.16 points, or 0.14 percent, at
18,285.76.
The S&P 500 was up 1.21 points, or 0.06 percent, at
2,132.73 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.01 points, or
0.02 percent, at 5,167.19.
The CBOE Volatility index, dubbed Wall Street's "fear
gauge", reversed course to drop 2.6 percent, after having
notched its biggest one-day drop since late June on Monday.
However, despite the polls indicating a Clinton victory,
traders remain wary, noting Britain's shock vote in June to
leave the European Union had wrongfooted bookmakers and most
pollsters.
"The polls are close just like they were during Brexit and
while some people can argue that the makeup of the electoral
college will make it difficult for Trump to win, the fear of the
unknown is certainly making investors cautious," said Ernie
Cecilia, chief investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust.
Wall Street is also coming off its best day in more than
eight months on Monday after the FBI said it would not press
criminal charges against Clinton over her use of a private email
server.
The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF, known of late as
the "Trump ETF", inched up 0.17 percent, a day after notching
its best day in more than five years on Monday. The ETF is
viewed as a barometer of Trump's chances of winning the election
since his policies are considered negative for Mexico.
All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by a 0.7
percent gain in the defensive utilities and telecom
services sectors. Financials, the best
performer on Monday, were flat, bringing up the rear.
Among stocks, CVS tumbled 13.6 percent to $72.05 and
was the top drag on the S&P after the drugstore operator cut its
full-year profit forecast. Walgreens fell 3.1 percent.
Hertz's more than 50 percent slump was set to be the
stock's biggest ever after the car rental company slashed its
full-year profit forecast.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York
Stock Exchange by 1,568 to 1,155. On the Nasdaq, 1,496 issues
fell and 954 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 52 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)