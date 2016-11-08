REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St moves higher ahead of U.S. election outcome

(Refiles to add dropped words "one of" in the first paragraph)
* Clinton has 90 pct chance of defeating Trump - poll
* "Trump ETF" at session high; VIX trade lowers
* Hertz slumps more than 50 pct on forecast cut
* Indexes up: Dow 0.62 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.65 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Tanya Agrawal
Nov 8 U.S. stocks staged a comeback on Tuesday
as one of the most contentious elections in the country's
history entered its final leg, with the odds favoring Democrat
nominee Hillary Clinton.
The former secretary of state is favored by investors as
they see her lending greater clarity and stability to the
markets, while Republican nominee Donald Trump's stance on
foreign policy, trade and immigration is more uncertain.
Clinton has a 90 percent chance of defeating Trump,
according to the final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation poll
released on Monday.
Clinton was on track to win 303 votes in the Electoral
College to Trump's 235, clearing the 270 needed for victory. She
also leads Trump by about 44 percent to 39 percent, according to
the poll.
The CBOE Volatility index, dubbed Wall Street's "fear
gauge", reversed course to drop 4.5 percent, after having
notched its biggest one-day drop since late June on Monday.
"There is a general feeling that with the election ending,
it reduces uncertainty for investors," said Rick Meckler
president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management.
"No matter who is elected, it will end a tremendous divide
and return focus to earnings and all the fundamentals that have
been pushed to the sidelines in recent weeks."
At 12:10 p.m. ET (1610 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 112.82 points, or 0.62 percent, at
18,372.42.
The S&P 500 was up 12.08 points, or 0.57 percent, at
2,143.6 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 33.60 points, or
0.65 percent, at 5,199.77.
Wall Street is also coming off its best day in more than
eight months on Monday after the FBI said it would not press
criminal charges against Clinton over her use of a private email
server.
The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF, known of late as
the "Trump ETF", rose 2.25 percent. The ETF is viewed as a
barometer of Trump's chances of winning the election since his
policies are considered negative for Mexico.
"People are seeing a lack of major disruptors in the
election process and that could be helping markets move higher,
but volume is light today and it doesn't take much in order to
move the prices," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment
officer at OakBrook Investments.
All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by gains
in the defensive utilities and telecom services
sectors.
Among stocks, CVS tumbled 13.6 percent to $72.05 and
was the top drag on the S&P after the drugstore operator cut its
full-year profit forecast. Walgreens fell 3.1 percent.
Hertz's more than 50 percent slump was set to be the
stock's biggest ever after the car rental company slashed its
full-year profit forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,704
to 1,122. On the Nasdaq, 1,509 issues rose and 1,085 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 16 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 62 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)