US STOCKS-Post-election rally halts as energy, health stocks drag

By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 11 A rally sparked by Donald Trump's win in
the U.S. presidential election that powered the Dow to a record
high sputtered on Friday as energy and healthcare stocks came
under pressure.
Investors scrambled to adjust their portfolios to benefit
from Trump's plans to simplify regulation in the health and
financial sectors and boost spending on infrastructure.
The S&P 500 financial index has gained 7.2 percent,
industrials 4.1 percent and healthcare 2.9
percent since the U.S. election on Tuesday, far outperforming
other sectors.
The S&P is on track to mark its best week since October
2014, despite the pull back on Friday.
"The market this week has been exceptionally strong and when
you see a massive rally like this, it is perfectly normal to see
some profit-taking," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50
Park Investments.
"The market has earned the right to pause a little bit to
digest that move."
Oil prices fell 2.8 percent, slipping below the $45 mark due
to a strong dollar and after OPEC said October output had
reached a record level..
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with
declines in energy and health being the
steepest.
At 12:21 p.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 6.82 points, or 0.04 percent, at 18,801.06.
The S&P 500 was down 5.27 points, or 0.24 percent, at
2,162.21 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 16.58 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 5,225.37.
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Friday
economic growth prospects appear strong enough for a gradual
hike in interest rates, but the central bank is monitoring an
increase in long-term U.S. government borrowing costs.
U.S. bond markets are closed for Veteran's Day on Friday.
But the 10-year Treasury yield has hit its highest
levels in 10 months already this week.
Nvidia shares jumped 26.3 percent and was the main
reason for the Nasdaq to reverse course, after the graphic chip
maker reported its biggest quarterly revenue growth in more than
six years.
Walt Disney rose 2.1 percent to $97.02 after its
executives promised earnings growth for the next two years.
Barclays also upgraded the media company's stock to "equal
weight" from "underweight".
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York
Stock Exchange by 1,509 to 1,451. On the Nasdaq, 1,889 issues
rose and 852 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 25 new 52-week highs and six new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 262 new highs and 32 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)