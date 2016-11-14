US STOCKS-Dow futures higher; S&P, Nasdaq little changed

* Futures: Dow up 41 pts, S&P up 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 4.25
pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 14 Dow futures were higher on Monday, after
the index capped off its best week since 2011 following Donald
Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential election.
* S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were little changed. Since
Trump's triumph last Tuesday, investors have been betting on his
campaign promises to simplify regulation in the health and
financial sectors and boost spending on infrastructure.
* The dollar index surged to an 11-month high as the
risk of faster domestic inflation and wider budget deficits if
Trump goes on a spending binge sent yields on U.S. Treasury and
other benchmark global bonds higher.
* Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to their
highest since January on Monday at 2.30 percent,
while 30-year paper touched 3 percent.
* Investors are now keeping an eye on who will be appointed
to President-elect Trump's administration.
* "Trump's transition will remain a big factor influencing
financial markets the weeks ahead, especially as he starts
revealing the names of people who will serve in his
administration," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at
FXTM.
* A host of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers are scheduled to
make appearances on Monday including Dallas Fed President Rob
Kaplan, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker and San Francisco
Fed President John Williams.
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to testify on the
economic outlook before the congressional joint economic
committee in Washington on Thursday.
* The central bank is widely expected to raise interest
rates at its December meeting, with traders pricing in an 81
percent chance, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Friday economic
growth prospects appear strong enough for a gradual hike in
interest rates.
* Oil prices were at around three-month lows as the prospect
of another year of oversupply and weak prices overshadowed
chances that OPEC would reach a deal to cut output.
* Mentor Graphics surged 20.6 percent to $37 after
Siemens agreed to buy the company in a $4.5 billion
deal.
* Pfizer was up 0.9 percent at $32.90 after a study
showed that the drugmaker's arthritis drug was shown to be at
least as safe as the widely used prescription-strength versions
of painkillers ibuprofen and naproxen.
Futures snapshot at 7:12 a.m. ET (1212 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 200,685 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.09
percent, on volume of 32,034 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 41 points, or 0.22 percent,
with 45,904 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)