US STOCKS-Trump rally falters as investors seek more clarity

* Harman soars after Samsung's $8 bln takeover offer
* Mentor Graphics jumps after Siemens deal
* Dow touches record high
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.64 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 14 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial
average pared early gains and were little changed on Monday as
investors looked for more clarity on President-elect Donald
Trump's policies.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was lower, adding to last
week's losses.
The Dow, which capped off its best week in five years on
Friday, hit a another record-high just after the start of
trading.
Since Trump's triumph last Tuesday, investors have been
betting on his campaign promises to simplify regulation in the
health and financial sectors and boost spending on
infrastructure.
However, analysts said investors want specific details
regarding Trump's policies and are also awaiting key
appointments in his administration.
"In any election cycle, many candidates make a lot of
election promises and obviously they can't deliver for a variety
of reasons on all these promises," said Mohannad Aama, managing
director at Beam Capital Management in New York.
"Right now during this transition period, there is a lot of
pricing in the unknown."
The financial index rose 1.8 percent, with Goldman
Sachs and JPMorgan providing the biggest boost.
The index has risen over 8 percent in the last three sessions.
The risk of faster domestic inflation and wider budget
deficits if Trump goes on a spending binge sent yields on U.S.
Treasury and other benchmark global bonds higher. The dollar
index surged to an 11-month high.
Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to their
highest since January on Monday at 2.30 percent,
while 30-year paper shot above 3 percent.
At 11:10 a.m. ET (1610 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 4.73 points, or 0.03 percent, at 18,852.39, the
S&P 500 was down 4.31 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,160.14
and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 33.28 points, or
0.64 percent, at 5,203.84.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
technology index's 2.17 percent fall leading the
decliners.
Apple's 3.9 percent fall weighed the most on all
the three indexes.
A host of U.S. Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to
make appearances on Monday, including Dallas Fed President Rob
Kaplan, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker and San Francisco
Fed President John Williams.
The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates
at its December meeting, with traders pricing in an 81 percent
chance, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Friday economic
growth prospects appear strong enough for a gradual hike in
interest rates.
Oil prices were at around three-month lows as the prospect
of another year of oversupply and weak prices overshadowed
chances that OPEC would reach a deal to cut output.
Harman International rose 25.2 percent to $109.80
after Samsung Electronics announced an $8 billion
deal to buy the company.
Mentor Graphics surged more than 19 percent to a
record high of $36.55 after Siemens agreed to buy the
company in a $4.5 billion deal.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,498 to 1,459. On the Nasdaq, 1,645 issues rose and 1,069 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 77 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 377 new highs and 19 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)