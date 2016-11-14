US STOCKS-Wall St falls as tech drags; investors eye Trump policies

* Harman soars after Samsung's $8 bln takeover offer
* Mentor Graphics jumps after Siemens deal
* Dow Jones Industrial average touches record-high
* Dollar index hits 11-month high
* Indexes down: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 14 U.S. stocks were lower in early afternoon
trading on Monday as tech stocks weighed and investors looked
for more clarity on President-elect Donald Trump's policies.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has remained under pressure
as investors pour more money in other sectors that are seen
benefiting from Trump's policies.
The S&P technology index's 2.08 percent fall led
the decliners, with the index having lost more than 3 percent
since the election last week.
Apple was down 3.4 percent and weighed the most on
the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, followed by Facebook and
Microsoft. Visa's 5.5 percent fall dragged the
Dow.
The Dow, which capped off its best week in five years on
Friday, hit a another record-high just after the start of
trading but soon lost those gains.
Since Trump's triumph last Tuesday, investors have been
betting on his campaign promises to simplify regulation in the
health and financial sectors and boost spending on
infrastructure.
However, analysts said investors want specific details
regarding Trump's policies and are also awaiting key
appointments in his administration.
"In any election cycle, many candidates make a lot of
election promises and obviously they can't deliver for a variety
of reasons on all these promises," said Mohannad Aama, managing
director at Beam Capital Management in New York.
"Right now during this transition period, there is a lot of
pricing in the unknown."
The financial index rose 1.77 percent, with Goldman
Sachs and JPMorgan providing the biggest boost.
The index has risen over 8 percent in the last three sessions on
hopes of deregulation and higher interest rates.
The industrial index was also up 0.36 percent,
buoyed by prospects for increased infrastructure outlays.
At 12:40 p.m. ET (1740 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 9.28 points, or 0.05 percent, at 18,838.38, the
S&P 500 was down 5.51 points, or 0.25 percent, at
2,158.94 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 35.30
points, or 0.67 percent, at 5,201.81.
The risk of faster domestic inflation and wider budget
deficits if Trump goes on a spending binge sent yields on U.S.
Treasury and other benchmark global bonds higher. The dollar
index surged to an 11-month high.
Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to their
highest since January on Monday at 2.30 percent,
while 30-year paper shot above 3 percent.
Rising inflation hurts bond prices because it makes their
future interest payments worth less.
A host of U.S. Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to
make appearances on Monday, including Dallas Fed President Rob
Kaplan, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker and San Francisco
Fed President John Williams.
The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates
at its December meeting, with traders pricing in an 91 percent
chance, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Oil fell more than 2 percent to its lowest in three months,
as the prospect of another year of oversupply and weak prices
overshadowed chances OPEC will reach a deal to cut output.
Harman International rose 25.1 percent to $109.66
after Samsung Electronics announced an $8 billion
deal to buy the company.
Mentor Graphics surged more than 19 percent to a
record high of $36.55 after Siemens agreed to buy the
company in a $4.5 billion deal.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,604 to 1,388. On the Nasdaq, 1,532 issues rose and 1,247 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 79 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 394 new highs and 24 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)