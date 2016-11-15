US STOCKS-Futures edge up ahead of economic data

* Futures up: Dow 20 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 8.25 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 15 U.S. stock index futures ticked up on
Tuesday, a day after the Dow Jones industrial average racked up
its sixth straight day of gains.
* Investors will keep an eye on economic data due on Tuesday
as well as fresh clues regarding President-elect Donald Trump's
policies and key appointments to his administration.
* Expectations that Trump's administration will cut taxes,
increase spending and accelerate inflation have boosted the
dollar, stocks and industrial metals and driven bond yields
higher.
* The dollar slipped from an 11-month high, pausing for
breath after rallying almost 3 percent since Trump's win.
* Trump's shock victory has fueled expectations of higher
U.S. growth, but his plans for heavy fiscal spending and trade
protectionism are also seen likely to fuel inflation.
* U.S. stocks closed little changed on Monday after rising
dramatically the week before and a decline in the technology
sector offset a steep rise in financial stocks as investors bet
on higher interest rates.
* Data is expected to show that growth in October retail
sales are expected to have remained steady at 0.5 percent, after
a similar rise in September. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1330 GMT).
* Investors will also keep an eye on a host of U.S. Federal
Reserve speakers on Tuesday, including Boston Fed President Eric
Rosengren, Fed Governor Dan Tarullo, Dallas Fed head Rob Kaplan
and Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer.
* The central bank is widely expected to raise interest
rates at its next meeting in December. Traders have priced in an
86 percent chance, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* Oil prices rose more than 2 percent, bouncing back from
multi-month lows on expectations that OPEC will agree later this
month to cut production.
* Home Depot rose 1.8 percent to $130.00 in premarket
trading after the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain reported
better-than-expected results for the third quarter.
* JD.com was up 4.6 percent at $24.80 after China's
second-largest e-commerce firm's third-quarter revenue beat
analysts' expectations.
* American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and
United Continental Holdings were up between 3.3 percent
and 4.5 percent, a day after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
said it had bought shares in the airlines.
Futures snapshot at 6:48 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.19 percent,
with 116,958 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 8.25 points, or 0.18
percent, on volume of 24,452 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 26,271 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)