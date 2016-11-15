US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly higher as rally loses steam

* Dow Jones on track to rise for 7th straight day
* U.S. airlines rise after Buffett's Berkshire buys stake
* Oil prices jump 3 pct
* October U.S. retail sales rise more than expected
* Futures up: Dow 17 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 30.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal and Anya George Tharakan
Nov 15 Wall Street looked set to open slightly
higher on Tuesday as a rally fueled by Donald Trump's victory in
the U.S. election lost some steam, with investors still
uncertain about his policies.
Investors are also keeping an eye on key appointments in
Trump's administration.
Expectations Trump's administration will cut taxes, increase
spending and accelerate inflation have boosted the dollar and
stocks and driven bond yields higher.
The dollar slipped from an 11-month high, pausing for breath
after rallying almost 3 percent since Trump's win.
Trump's victory has fueled expectations of higher U.S.
growth, but his plans for heavy fiscal spending and trade
protectionism are also seen likely to fuel inflation.
The Dow Jones industrial average has posted six straight
days of gains, while the S&P 500 has risen 1.5 percent in the
past five trading sessions.
"We're sort of poised for a little bit of a pullback here as
people reassess what the new administration is likely to
accomplish," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James
in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"The uncertainty is going to hang over the markets for a
while. So we may see a lot of this back and forth."
S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.5 points, or 0.25 percent,
with 159,161 contracts traded at 8:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT).
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30.5 points, or 0.65
percent, on volume of 32,533 contracts.
Dow e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.09 percent, with
32,578 contracts changing hands.
Wall Street closed little changed on Monday after rising
dramatically the week before and a decline in the technology
sector offset a steep rise in financial stocks as investors bet
on higher interest rates.
U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October as
households bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods. The
Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales increased 0.8
percent last month, above the 0.6 percent increase forecast by
economists.
Investors will also keep an eye on a host of U.S. Federal
Reserve speakers on Tuesday for clues regarding the trajectory
of future interest rate hikes.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said only "significant
negative news" could derail the Fed's high expectations for
raising U.S. interest rates next month.
The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates
at its next meeting in December. Traders have priced in an 86
percent chance, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Other Fed speakers include Fed Governor Dan Tarullo and Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer.
Oil prices jumped more than 3 percent, bouncing back from
multi-month lows on expectations that OPEC will agree later this
month to cut production to reduce a supply glut.
Home Depot rose 0.73 percent to $128.60 in premarket
trading after the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain reported
better-than-expected results for the third quarter.
JD.com was up 6.8 percent at $25.33 after China's
second-largest e-commerce firm's third-quarter revenue beat
analysts' expectations.
American Airlines, Delta Air Lines,
Southwest Airlines, and United Continental Holdings
were up between 3.1 percent and 4.2 percent, a day after
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it had bought
shares in the airlines.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)