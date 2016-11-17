US STOCKS-Wall St edges up; Yellen's testimony awaited

* Fed could raise rates "relatively soon" - Yellen
* Wal-Mart falls after sales miss estimates
* Oct CPI rises 0.4 pct vs gain of 0.3 pct in Sept
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 17 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on
Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the
central bank could raise interest rates "relatively soon".
Yellen is scheduled to testify on the economic outlook
before the congressional Joint Economic Committee at 10 a.m. ET
(1500 GMT).
Investors, however, will be more interested in her view on
the economic impact of President-elect Donald Trump's proposed
fiscal policies.
U.S. stocks had been on a tear since Trump's surprise
victory last week, with the Dow closing at a record level four
days in a row.
The rally lost steam this week with investors seeking
clarity on Trump's campaign promises and bracing for higher
interest rates.
Trump's proposals to cut taxes and raise infrastructure
spending are expected to boost economic activity and inflation,
raising the possibility of more interest rate hikes. That sent
the dollar index to a near 14-year high.
"The market is still adjusting to the reality of the
elections and what that might mean," said Eddie Perkin, chief
equity investment officer at Eaton Vance.
"I think the market has gotten a little bit ahead of itself
- there is an expectation that inflation is coming, that rate
hikes are coming, but I'm not completely convinced of that."
Perkin said the $1 trillion infrastructure spending proposed
by Trump may be toned down by Congress and will be spread out
over several years.
At 9:35 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 8.97 points, or 0.05 percent, at 18,877.11.
The S&P 500 was up 2.54 points, or 0.12 percent, at
2,179.48.
The Nasdaq Composite index was up 5.54 points, or
0.1 percent, at 5,300.12.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
energy index's 1.07 percent rise leading the advancers.
Oil prices rose about 1.5 percent as expectations of an OPEC
deal to limit production outweighed evidence of global
oversupply and rising inventories.
Oil major Exxon was up 0.9 percent and Chevron
1.2 percent. The stocks were among the biggest
influences on the Dow and the S&P 500.
A rate hike at the Fed's meeting next month is a foregone
conclusion, according to several analysts. Traders are pricing
in an 81 percent chance of a December move, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in six
months in October, data showed. The Consumer Price Index
increased 0.4 percent last month after rising 0.3 percent in
September.
In other data, U.S. housing starts surged to a more than
nine-year high in October and the number of Americans filing for
unemployment benefits fell to a 43-year low last week.
Cisco fell 5.6 percent to $29.83 after its
current-quarter forecast fell below analysts' estimates.
Wal-Mart Stores fell 3.5 percent to $69.08 after the
world's largest retailer reported lower-than-expected quarterly
comparable sales.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,709
to 873. On the Nasdaq, 1,327 issues rose and 877 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 65 new highs and eight new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Anya George Tharakan; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)