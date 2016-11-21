US STOCKS-S&P, Dow eye record; techs boost Nasdaq to all-time high

* Oil up 3.45 pct; dollar drops after 10 day-rally
* Facebook up on $6 bln share buyback program
* Tyson Foods slumps on profit miss, CEO departure
* LifeLock jumps on deal to be acquired by Symantec
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 21 The Nasdaq hit a record intraday high on
Monday, while the S&P and the Dow were within a hair's breadth
of their all-time highs, helped by a jump in technology shares
and as a surge in oil prices boosted energy stocks.
The three major indexes have rallied since the U.S. election
as investors bet Donald Trump's policies would be market
friendly. The Dow hit a record intraday high last week.
Oil prices jumped 3.45 percent to a near three-week high on
hopes that the OPEC would agree to an output cut next week and
the dollar index's first drop in 11 days.
The energy sector dominated the gainers among the 11
major S&P sectors, rising 2.2 percent. Chevron and Exxon
rose 1.5 percent each and were the top influences on the
index on which only one stock was in the red.
The technology index, which had dropped 0.4
percent since the election, was up 0.44 percent. It was boosted
by Facebook's 2.3 percent rise after the company
announced a $6 billion share buyback program.
A spate of tech deals also boost sentiment in the sector as
well as the broader market.
"I think the (post-election rally) is continuing today but
the volumes are very low. This is holiday trading and there is
no conviction in the move and it's already fading," said Phil
Davis, chief executive of PSW Investments.
At 11:05 a.m. ET (1605 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 35.38 points, or 0.19 percent, at 18,903.31. It
hit a record intraday high of 18,934.05 on Nov. 14.
The S&P 500 was up 9.04 points, or 0.41 percent, at
2,190.94. That was just two points off its record high of
2,193.81 notched in August.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 22.50 points, or 0.42
percent, at 5,344.02, easing after a record of 5,362.47.
LifeLock surged more than 15 percent after Symantec
said it would buy the identity theft protection company
for $2.3 billion. Symantec rose 2.7 percent.
Applied Micro Circuits jumped 11 percent after
Macom Tech said it would buy its fellow chipmaker for
$770 million. Macom was off 5.6 percent.
Tyson Foods' 15.5 percent slump led the losers on
the S&P after the meat processor reported a lower-than-expected
profit and said its CEO would step down.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,989
to 867. On the Nasdaq, 1,384 issues fell and 1,283 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 32 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 174 new highs and five new lows.
