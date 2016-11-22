US STOCKS-Futures point to extension of post-election rally

* Futures up: Dow 53 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 22 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Tuesday, pointing to an extension of the post-election rally, a
day after Wall Street closed at record levels on hopes that
President-elect Donald Trump's policies would prove market
friendly.
* The small cap Russell 2000 index hit a record high
on Monday, marking the first time since December 1999 that all
four major Wall Street indexes closed at record levels on the
same day.
* The lure of possible tax cuts, higher spending on
infrastructure and simpler regulations in the banking and
healthcare industries under Trump's presidency have triggered a
rally, especially in these sectors, since Nov.9.
* The S&P 500 financial sector has risen more than
11 percent since the election, while the industrial sector
has risen 5.6 percent.
* Trump vowed to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP) trade accord as he outlined his plans on Monday for his
first day in office next year.
* Dow and S&P futures hit record levels overnight, while
higher oil prices carried the momentum into early morning trade
on Tuesday. Oil rose to its highest level this month as
investors hope that the OPEC would arrive at an agreement to
limit output and boost prices.
* The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 100.82. The
index is on track to mark its second day of losses, after having
risen for ten days in a row.
* Data on tap includes a report on existing home sales,
which likely dropped 0.5 percent to 5.43 million units in
October. The report is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).
* Shares of Palo Alto dropped 11.7 percent to
$142.25 in premarket trading after the cyber security firm
forecast revenue for the current quarter that missed the average
analysts' estimate.
* Medtronic was off 4.4 percent at $77 after the
medical device maker lowered its full-year earnings forecast.
Futures snapshot at 6:55 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 53 points, or 0.28 percent,
with 20,617 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.28
percent, with 113,116 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 21 points, or 0.43
percent, on volume of 15,796 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)