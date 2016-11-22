US STOCKS-Wall St at record high, Dow tops 19,000 for first time

* S&P 500 tops 2,200 mark, boosted by consumer stocks
* Dollar Tree, Signet reports buoy consumer discretionary
* Russell 2000 hits intraday high for fourth day in a row
* Medtronic drops on weak reports, weighs on health sector
* Indexes up: Dow 0.24 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 22 The three main U.S. stock indexes hit
records highs for the second straight day on Tuesday, with the
Dow topping 19,000 points and the S&P 500 moving past 2,200
points for the first time ever as the Donald Trump-fueled rally
continued.
The small cap Russell 2000 index hit an intraday high
for the fourth day in a row. The index, along with the Dow,
Nasdaq and S&P, closed at record highs on Monday, the first such
instance since December 1999.
Trump's pro-growth policies, including promises of tax cuts,
higher spending on infrastructure and simpler regulations in the
banking and healthcare industries, have led a rally, especially
in those sectors, since the election on Nov. 8.
The consumer discretionary sector's 0.74 percent
increase on Tuesday led the gainers among the 11 major S&P
sectors, boosted by strong quarterly reports from Dollar Tree
and Signet Jewelers.
The healthcare sector was the only laggard,
dropping 0.74 percent, weighed down by Medtronic.
The Dow took 121 days, or about five months, to move to
18,000 points from 17,000 points, but has since crawled along.
The index took another 483 days, or roughly two years to breach
19,000 points.
"In itself the numbers don't mean much, but from a
psychological or milestone standpoint it's a good achievement
for the market," Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park
Investments, said of the record-high levels of the indexes.
"Strength begets strength. The more we can continue to
rally, the more people who are on the sidelines want to jump in
especially because there's so much cash on the sidelines. The
market going up is the single best advertisement for the
market."
At 10:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 45.47 points, or 0.24 percent, at 19,002.16,
easing after hitting an all-time high of 19,014.73.
The S&P 500 was up 4.2 points, or 0.19 percent, at
2,202.38. It hit a high of 2,203.56.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 19.69 points, or 0.37
percent, at 5,388.55, after touching a high of 5,392.26.
Dollar Tree surged 9.5 percent to $89.91 after the
biggest U.S. dollar-store chain reported a better-then-expected
quarterly profit.
Signet was up 7.5 percent at $95.49 after the
jeweler reported a much better-than-expected quarterly profit
and raised its profit forecast.
Medtronic tumbled 7.5 percent to $74.5 after the
medical device maker reported quarterly revenue that missed
expectations and cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,019
to 740. On the Nasdaq, 1,554 issues rose and 930 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 44 new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 160 new highs and eight new
lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Tanya Agrawal in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Savio D'Souza)