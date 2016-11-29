US STOCKS-Futures slightly higher ahead of economic data

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 24 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 6.75 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 29 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday, a day after stocks posted their worst performance in nearly a month, with investors awaiting a raft of economic data including GDP numbers.
* Wall Street closed lower on Monday, dragged down by financial and consumer discretionary sectors, as some investors booked profits on the heels of a record-setting week.
* U.S. stocks have jumped since Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, with the S&P 500 up nearly 3 percent, as investors expect his plans to boost infrastructure spending, cut corporate taxes and reduce regulation to boost the economy.
* Economic data scheduled to be released on Tuesday includes a report on the second estimate for gross domestic product that will show the economy probably increased at 3.0 percent in the third quarter after expanding at a 2.9 percent pace in the second quarter. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
* An S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller report is expected to show its 20-city index rose 5.2 percent in September, while another report at 10 a.m. ET is expected to show that consumer confidence increased in November.
* New York Fed President William Dudley is scheduled to speak at 8:15 a.m. ET in San Juan, Puerto Rico on economic opportunities. Fed Governor Jerome Powell will speak on the economic outlook in Indiana at 12:40 p.m. ET.
* Traders are pricing in an 89 percent chance for a rate hike in December. The Fed next meets on Dec. 13-14.
* Oil prices fell around 2 percent on signs leading oil exporters were struggling to agree a deal to cut production to reduce global oversupply.
* Tiffany was up 2.4 percent at $80 after the upscale jeweler reported its first rise in sales in eight quarters.
* Mallinckrodt rose 4.1 percent to $60.01 after the drugmaker's quarterly results beat expectations.
Futures snapshot at 7:06 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.13 percent, with 16,653 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.15 percent, with 83,926 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.14 percent, on volume of 11,075 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.