US STOCKS-Futures fall ahead of jobs report

* Futures down: Dow 35 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 24.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday on
expectations of a strong jobs report, which would confirm an
interest rate hike in the coming weeks.
* A report from the U.S. Labor Department is expected to
show that 175,000 jobs were added in the public and private
sectors in November, compared with 161,000 added the previous
month. The data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), is also likely
to show that unemployment rate remained steady at 4.9 percent
last month.
* Strength in the labor market and improving inflation are
two factors that influence the Federal Reserve's decision on
raising interest rates. The central banks' policy-setting
committee meets on Dec. 13-14.
* The Fed has been preparing the markets for a rate hike in
the backdrop of strong economic data, including gains in
consumer spending, inflation and manufacturing.
* President-elect Donald Trump's promise of fiscal stimulus
may contribute to a rise in inflation, bolstering the prospects
for higher rates.
* Traders have currently priced in a 92.4 percent chance of
a hike this month, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* The Dow ended with a record close on Thursday, riding on
gains in banks and oil stocks.
* However, the S&P 500 recorded two straight days of losses
for the first time since the vote, pointing to a fizzling
post-election rally.
* Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard is scheduled to speak at
an event in Washington at 8:45 a.m. ET. Fellow board Governor
Daniel Tarullo and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will
speak at separate events.
* Oil prices fell 1.5 percent, pausing a two-day rally that
had sent prices to a more than 16-month high.
* Starbucks fell 3.13 percent to $56.68 in
premarket trading after the coffee chain operator said Howard
Schultz would step down as chief executive officer.
* Ulta Salon rose 6.24 percent to $273.46 after the
company reported quarterly revenue above analysts' expectations.
Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 35 points, or 0.18 percent,
with 18,217 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.5 points, or 0.3
percent, with 107,204 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 24.75 points, or 0.52
percent, on volume of 21,419 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)