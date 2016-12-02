US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq set to snap two-day losing streak

* 178,000 jobs added in November vs. est. 175,000
* Banks weigh on S&P while tech stocks boost
* Pandora jumps on CNBC report of sale to Sirius
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 2 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose for the
first time in three days, supported by gains in technology and
health stocks, but Dow slipped after a rally in bank stocks
paused.
Major Wall Street indexes have hit a series of record highs
over the past three weeks, sparked by Donald Trump's victory in
the U.S. presidential election as investors bet that his
policies would be market friendly.
The rally was led by bank and industrial sectors, which are
likely to benefit from simpler regulations and higher fiscal
spending.
The S&P 500 financial index has risen 13 percent
since the Nov. 8 vote, while industrials rose 7.5
percent.
In contrast, defensive sectors such as utilities and
consumer staples as well as technology stocks have struggled.
Health stocks, which surged in the days following the vote, have
since shed most of their gains.
However, the S&P 500 technology and healthcare
sectors saw a change in fortunes on Friday, giving the
broader index its biggest boost.
Financials fell 1.14 percent, the biggest losers, while
industrials were flat.
Goldman Sachs fell for the first time in four days,
weighing the most on the Dow, while Bank of America,
Citigroup and Wells Fargo were the top drags on
the S&P.
"The move in financials is nothing more than people taking
some profits after a strong run," said Andre Bakhos, managing
director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
At 12:30 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 19.94 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,171.99.
The S&P 500 was up 2.22 points, or 0.1 percent, at
2,193.3 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.55 points, or
0.18 percent, at 5,260.66.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by
gains in real estate and utilities.
A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed that
employers in private and public sectors hired more people last
month than economists had expected, adding to the prospects of
an interest rate hike when the Federal Reserve meets in the
coming weeks.
But, investors reaction to Friday's jobs report was muted as
markets appeared to have already priced in a hike this month.
Wall Street believes that the Fed is going to raise interest
rates in December regardless of Friday's jobs data, given the
sustained growth in the labor market, said Mark Cabana, head of
U.S. short rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in
New York.
Starbucks fell 2.4 percent to $57.11 after the
coffee chain operator said Howard Schultz would step down as
chief executive officer.
Pandora surged more than 10 percent after CNBC
reported the internet radio company was in talks to sell itself
to Sirius XM.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,683
to 1,182. On the Nasdaq, 1,495 issues rose and 1,211 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 13 new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 63 new highs and 40 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)