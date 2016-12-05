版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens at record high led by oil, bank stocks

Dec 5 The Dow hit an all-time high on Monday, adding to a post-election rally, supported by gains in bank stocks and energy companies, which benefited from higher oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.88 points, or 0.46 percent, at 19,258.3, the S&P 500 was up 10.29 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,202.24 and the Nasdaq composite was up 28.41 points, or 0.54 percent, at 5,284.06. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

