2016年 12月 6日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy weighs on S&P, Dow; techs boost Nasdaq

Dec 6 The S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed on Tuesday, weighed down by energy stocks, while gains in technology companies boosted the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.83 points, or 0.01 percent, to 19,219.07. The S&P 500 gained 1.6 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,206.31. The Nasdaq Composite added 7.51 points, or 0.14 percent, to 5,316.40. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

