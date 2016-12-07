US STOCKS-Futures rise for third day in a row

* Futures up: Dow 0.09 pts, S&P 0.05 pts, Nasdaq 0.04 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 7 U.S. stock index futures rose for the
third straight day, as investors continued to bet on a
post-election rally that has powered major Wall Street indexes
to a series of record highs.
* President-elect Donald Trump's proposals to boost
infrastructure spending and simplify regulations have boosted
financials and industrial stocks since the election on Nov.8.
* Dow futures have marked losses only four times and have
risen 6.9 percent over the past month.
* A spate of strong economic data and robust third-quarter
earnings that put an end to a profit recession have also
supported the rally.
* Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday, with the Dow closing
at a record high, buoyed by gains in banks and telecom stocks
AT&T and Verizon.
* While an interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve's
meeting next week is a foregone conclusion with traders pricing
in a whopping 92 percent chance of an increase, investors are on
the lookout for how the central bank views Trump's pro-growth
policies and whether that could lead to more aggressive rate
hikes next year.
* The Fed has entered a self-imposed blackout period until
its news conference on Dec.14.
* Among stocks, Western Digital rose 5.4 percent to
$67.30 in light premarket trading after the data storage maker
raised its second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
* Bluebird Bio fell 2.5 percent to $77 after the
drugmaker priced a stock offering at a 3.7 percent discount to
the stock's Tuesday close.
* Restaurant and arcade chain operator Dave & Buster's
soared 13.5 percent to $54.50 after the company posted
upbeat results for its latest quarter and raised its full-year
revenue forecast.
* No key economic data is scheduled for Wednesday.
Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET (1157 GMT):
* Dow e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.09 percent,
with 15,752 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.05 percent,
with 94,485 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.04
percent, on volume of 8,264 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)