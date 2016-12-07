US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as investors test rally

* Dow closes at record high on Tuesday
* Oil drops on doubts over output cut impact
* Western Digital rises on upbeat results, raised forecast
* Futures down: Dow 2 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 7 Wall Street looked set to open little
changed on Wednesday, as investors assessed whether a
post-election rally, which has powered the major indexes to a
series of record highs in the past month, had more room to run.
Investors have been flocking to sectors such as financials
and industrials, which are most likely to benefit from
President-elect Donald Trump's proposals of more fiscal stimulus
and simpler regulations.
"When we have run up so high, it's common that there is some
sensitivity in the market, maybe due to softer oil prices or
just the technical aspects of being at such high levels," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard
Financial in New York.
Since the Nov. 8 election, the Dow Jones industrial average
had risen 5 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 3.4 percent
and the Nasdaq 2.7 percent.
The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is expected
to extend its quantitative easing program.
While an interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve's meeting
next week is a foregone conclusion with traders pricing in a
whopping 92 percent chance of an increase, investors are on the
lookout for how the central bank views Trump's pro-growth
policies and whether that could lead to more aggressive rate
hikes next year.
The Fed has entered a self-imposed blackout period until its
news conference on Dec.14.
Dow e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.01 percent at
8:20 a.m. ET (1309 GMT), with 17,984 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.08
percent, with 115,237 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.08
percent, on volume of 9,811 contracts.
Oil prices edged down 0.8 percent, marking the second
straight day of losses, as investors expressed doubts of whether
OPEC's deal to limit output would end a global glut.
Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday, with the Dow closing at
a record high, buoyed by gains in banks and telecom stocks AT&T
and Verizon.
Among stocks, Western Digital rose 5.7 percent to
$67.53 in premarket trading after the data storage maker raised
its second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Restaurant and arcade chain operator Dave & Buster's
soared 13.5 percent to $54.50 following upbeat
quarterly results and a raised full-year revenue forecast.
Mastercard rose 1.4 percent to $103.44 after the
payments processor said it would buy back $4 billion of shares
and increased its quarterly dividend.
Micron Tech gained 3.1 percent to $19.65. Citigroup
initiated coverage on the chipmaker's stock with a "buy" rating
and a $30 price target.
Wendy's rose 3.6 percent to $13.50 after activist
investor Nelson Peltz raised his stake in the burger chain to
23.45 percent.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)