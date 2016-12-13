US STOCKS-Futures higher ahead of Fed meeting

* Futures up: Dow 65 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 15.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 13 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Tuesday, ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that is
expected to raise interest rates for only the second time since
the financial crisis.
* While a hike of 25 basis points in the Fed's target range
of 0.25-0.50 percent is priced in, investors will be examining
the Fed's statement and economic forecasts for signs of the
central bank's thinking on how Donald Trump's election has
affected the outlook for growth and inflation.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell on Monday after six
sessions of gains, weighed by tech sector stocks, while the Dow
closed at yet another record high.
* The Dow is about 1 percent away from hitting the 20,000
mark for the first time ever. The blue-chip index has closed at
a record high for 15 days since the U.S. election.
* President-elect Donald Trump's expected agenda of economic
stimulus and reduced taxes and regulations has fueled a market
rally, with the S&P 500 rising 5.5 percent since Nov. 8 to
Monday's close.
* Economists polled by Reuters estimate that U.S. import
prices fell 0.4 percent in November after having increased for
two consecutive months. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1330 GMT).
* Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by strong
demand in Asia and a supply cut by Abu Dhabi as part of
production curbs organized by OPEC and other exporters. Oil
prices had hit an 18-month high on Monday on the back of a
production cut pact.
* Boeing was up 1.8 percent at $159.99, a day after
the aircraft maker raised its dividend and authorized a $14
billion share repurchase.
* Inovalon Holdings slumped 34.1 percent to $9.80
after the healthcare data analytics company's fourth-quarter
revenue forecast came in below expectations.
Futures snapshot at 7:09 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 65 points, or 0.33 percent,
with 5,367 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.27 percent,
with 124,137 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15.5 points, or 0.32
percent, on volume of 4,621 contracts.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)