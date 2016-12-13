US STOCKS-Wall St adds to record rally, Dow approaches 20,000

* Dow under 100 points away from hitting 20,000 mark
* Fed begins two-day meeting; statement on Wednesday
* Tech stocks jump; Apple, Microsoft among the biggest
boosts
* Indexes end up: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.65 pct, Nasdaq 0.95
pct
(Updates to close, adds comment)
By Noel Randewich
Dec 13 U.S. stocks racked up new all-time highs
on Tuesday and the Dow Jones industrial average ended fewer than
100 points away from the 20,000 mark as a post-election rally
showed no signs of fatigue.
All three major indexes established record highs. The Dow
has climbed about 9 percent since the Nov. 8 election, with
gains fueled by expectations that President-elect Donald Trump
will reduce taxes and regulation and stimulate the economy.
Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, with the technology
index's climbing 1.23 percent. The index had lost 0.5
percent on Monday after posting its largest weekly advance in a
year last week.
"What we're seeing is the rally broaden out a little bit
from beyond the Russell 2000 and the financial sector," said
Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in
Greenwich, Connecticut. "If you're bullish, tech does look
attractive here."
Apple added 1.67 percent and provided the biggest
support to the S&P and Nasdaq, while IBM rose 1.69
percent, helping lift the Dow.
Other tech giants Microsoft and Amazon
were up 1.30 percent and 1.87 percent, respectively.
Some investors see the 20,000-level on the Dow as a
psychologically important signal of broad positive sentiment.
The U.S. stock market's sharp run has also been supported by
positive economic data, including a strong labor market and S&P
500 companies' results, which in the third quarter snapped a
year-long earnings recession.
"Investors are encouraged by expectations that Trump and a
GOP-controlled Congress will enact pro-growth policies and we're
seeing modest inflation creep in while housing remains stable
and wages continue to firm," said Terry Sandven, chief equity
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
Investors are also keeping a close watch on the Federal
Reserve's two-day meeting, starting Tuesday, with the central
bank widely expected to lift interest rates for the only second
time since the financial crisis.
A hike of 25 basis points is priced in, but investors will
be examining the Fed's statement and economic forecasts for
signs of the central bank's thinking about how Trump's election
has affected the outlook for growth and inflation.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.58 percent to
end at 19,911.21 points and the S&P 500 gained 0.65
percent to 2,271.72.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.95 percent to
5,463.83.
Following recent gains, some investors are concerned about
valuations. The S&P 500 is trading near 17.7 times forward
12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to StarMine data.
"Valuations are elevated at the moment and we know that the
pace that equities are advancing at won't be sustainable unless
earnings continue to grow," said Sandven.
Inovalon Holdings fell as much as 37.7 percent to a
life-low of $9.52 after the healthcare data analytics company's
fourth-quarter revenue forecast came in below expectations.
About 7.4 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
roughly in line with the average volume over the last 20
sessions.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
a 1.46-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.26-to-1 ratio favored
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 188 new highs and 41 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Tanya
Agrawal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)