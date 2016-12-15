版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 22:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slightly higher after Fed rate hike

Dec 15 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates for the first time this year and signaled a faster pace of hikes in 2017.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.86 points, or 0.12 percent, to 19,815.39.

The S&P 500 gained 1.03 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,254.31.

The Nasdaq Composite added 2.85 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,439.52. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐