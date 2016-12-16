版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 22:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; Dow aims for 20,000

Dec 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with the three major indexes on track to post weekly gains and the Dow within spitting distance of 20,000, a level it has never breached.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,892.35.

The S&P 500 gained 4.36 points, or 0.192747 percent, to 2,266.39.

The Nasdaq Composite added 11.31 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,468.16. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐