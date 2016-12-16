US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; Dow aims for 20,000

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with the three major indexes on track to post weekly gains and the Dow within spitting distance of 20,000, a level it has never breached.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,892.35.
The S&P 500 gained 4.36 points, or 0.192747 percent, to 2,266.39.
The Nasdaq Composite added 11.31 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,468.16. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.