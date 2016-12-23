RPT-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly lower in light trading

(Repeats to add named item code)
* Lockheed falls after Trump says costs of F-35 too high
* U.S-listed shares of Deutsche rises after DOJ settlement
* Oil prices fall below $55/barrel
* Futures down: Dow 15 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 23 U.S. stocks were set to open slightly
lower in what could be a quiet session on Friday as investors
gear up for the Christmas holiday.
Volumes have been muted this week, which is also the last
full week of trading this year. U.S. markets are shut for the
Christmas holiday on Monday.
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in
retailers as investors stepped back from a recent rally fueled
by optimism that President-elect Donald Trump's policies will
boost the economy.
The decline pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average further
away from the 20,000 mark after it came very close to breaching
the historic level this week.
"With Christmas this weekend and New Year's just over a
week away, global stocks may meander between losses and gains as
investors strategize for 2017," said Lukman Otunuga, research
analyst at FXTM in Croydon, London.
Following a sharp rally since the Nov. 8 U.S. election, the
Dow is up about 14 percent for the year and the S&P 500 is 11
percent higher on bets that the economy will benefit from
Trump's plans for deregulation and infrastructure spending.
Dow e-minis were down 15 points, or 0.08 percent,
with 10,307 contracts changing hands at 8:26 a.m. ET (1326 GMT).
S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.08
percent, with 51,385 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.1
percent, on volume of 9,283 contracts.
Economic data scheduled for release includes new home sales
for November, which likely advanced 2.1 percent to 575,000 units
after declining 1.9 percent in October. The data is expected at
10 a.m. ET.
A final reading on consumer sentiment in December is
expected to remain unchanged at 98.0.
Oil slipped below $55 a barrel as a stronger U.S. dollar
weighed on commodities and as higher Libyan output threatened to
counter some of the supply cuts planned by OPEC and other
producers.
Fred's shares were up 6.2 percent at $20.59 in
premarket trading after Alden Global Capital reported a stake of
24.8 percent in the discount store operator.
Lockheed Martin fell 2.1 percent to $247.65 after
Trump said he viewed costs for the company's F-35 fighter as too
high and that he had asked Boeing to offer a price for an
older aircraft. Boeing was up 0.4 percent at $158.05.
U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse fell 0.7 percent
to $14.82, while Deutsche Bank rose 1.1 percent to $18.80
after the two European lenders were hit with a combined penalty
of more than $12 billion over the sale of U.S. toxic debt.
While stocks will trade for the full day, the U.S. bond
market will close at 2 p.m. ET.
