US STOCKS-Wall St opens little changed in light trading

* Lockheed falls after Trump says costs of F-35 fighter too
high
* U.S.-listed shares of Deutsche Bank rise after DOJ
settlement
* Oil prices fall below $55/barrel
* Dow down 0.02 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 23 U.S. stocks opened little changed in
light trading on Friday as investors gear up for the Christmas
holiday.
Trading volumes have been muted this week, which is also the
last full week of trading this year. U.S. markets are shut for
the Christmas holiday on Monday.
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in
retailers as investors stepped back from a recent rally fueled
by optimism that President-elect Donald Trump's policies will
boost the economy.
The decline pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average further
away from the 20,000 mark after it came very close to breaching
the historic level this week.
"With Christmas this weekend and New Year's just over a week
away, global stocks may meander between losses and gains as
investors strategize for 2017," said Lukman Otunuga, research
analyst at FXTM in Croydon, London.
Following a sharp rally since the Nov. 8 U.S. election, the
Dow is up about 14 percent for the year and the S&P 500 is 11
percent higher on bets that the economy will benefit from
Trump's plans for deregulation and infrastructure spending.
At 9:37 p.m. ET (1437 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 3.69 points, or 0.02 percent, at 19,915.19.
The S&P 500 was up 0.2 points, or 0.008 percent, at
2,261.16.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 2.15 points, or 0.04
percent, at 5,449.58.
Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
materials index's 0.28 percent fall leading the
decliners.
Oil slipped below $55 a barrel as a stronger U.S. dollar
weighed on commodities and as higher Libyan output threatened to
counter some of the supply cuts planned by OPEC and other
producers.
Economic data scheduled for release includes new home sales
for November, which likely advanced 2.1 percent to 575,000 units
after declining 1.9 percent in October. The data is expected at
10 a.m. ET.
A final reading on consumer sentiment in December is
expected to remain unchanged at 98.0.
Lockheed Martin fell 1.3 percent to $249.56 after
Trump said he viewed costs for the company's F-35 fighter as too
high and that he had asked Boeing to offer a price for an
older aircraft. Boeing was little changed at $157.58.
U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse fell 0.9 percent
to $14.79, while Deutsche Bank rose 1.1 percent to $18.74
after the two European lenders were hit with a combined penalty
of more than $12 billion over the sale of U.S. toxic debt.
Cintas fell 3.1 percent to $116.44 after the
company's quarterly profit came in below estimates.
While stocks will trade for the full day, the U.S. bond
market will close at 2 p.m. ET.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,543
to 969. On the Nasdaq, 1,221 issues rose and 901 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and eight new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)