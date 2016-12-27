版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil rises

Dec 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.58 points, or 0.13 percent, at 19,960.39, the S&P 500 was up 2.98 points, or 0.131638 percent, at 2,266.77 and the Nasdaq composite was up 7.76 points, or 0.14 percent, at 5,470.45. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
