US STOCKS-Dow nears 20,000, Nasdaq hits record as tech stocks rise

* Dow about 33 points away from 20,000 mark
* Apple top stock on all three indexes
* Amazon up after announcing "best ever" holiday season
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 27 Wall Street was higher on Tuesday, with
the Dow Jones Industrial Average resuming its climb towards
20,000 and the Nasdaq hitting a record as technology and health
stocks rose.
The blue-chip index has been riding on a post-election
rally, feeding on optimism that President-elect Donald Trump's
plans for deregulation and infrastructure spending would bolster
the economy.
The index, which came within 13 points of breaching the
elusive 20,000 level last week, marked its seventh straight week
of gains on Friday and is on track for its best quarter since
2013.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with
technology and healthcare stocks giving the
broader index its biggest boost.
The defensive utilities and telecom services
were the only losers.
"It is a bit of a catch-up rally today, with leadership
today coming from areas such as healthcare and technology -
those that have not participated fairly in the rally," said Eric
Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at the Private Client Reserve
at U.S. Bank.
At 11:11 a.m. ET (1611 GMT) the Dow was up 34.08
points, or 0.17 percent, at 19,967.89, after rising to as much
as 19,980.24.
The S&P 500 was up 7.9 points, or 0.34 percent, at
2,271.69.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 38.74 points, or 0.71
percent, at 5,501.43, easing from its record intraday high of
5,512.36.
Apple was up 0.62 percent at $117.24 and was the
top stock on the three main Wall Street indexes.
Amazon.com rose 1.7 percent to $773.33 after the
online retailer said it shipped over one billion items to Prime
members during the holiday season.
Biogen shares rose 2 percent to $293.28 after the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved the
company's drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy, the leading
genetic cause of death in infants.
Ionis Pharma, which discovered the drug licensed to
Biogen, was up 5.5 percent at $56.36.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,959
to 865. On the Nasdaq, 1,853 issues rose and 834 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 20 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 124 new highs and 12 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)