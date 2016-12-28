US STOCKS-Futures higher after Nasdaq closes at record level

* Futures up: Dow 29 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 28 U.S. stock index futures rose on
Wednesday, a day after strong economic data helped the Nasdaq
close at a record high.
* With year-end celebrations around the corner, trading
volumes are likely to remain light.
* Oil prices rose for the fourth day in a row and hovered
close to a 2016 high ahead of a supply limit deal that will come
into effect from Jan. 1.
* U.S. equities have been riding a post-election rally,
feeding on optimism that Donald Trump's policies would be
business friendly, especially to banks and industrials. The
rally has also been supported by a spate of strong economic
data.
* The Dow Jones Industrial Average is likely to make
a fresh attempt at breaching the elusive 20,000 mark, after
coming within 20 points of the milestone on Tuesday.
* The Dow, which has gained the most among the three major
Wall Street indexes from the Trump rally, is on track to have
its best yearly gains since 2013. The S&P 500 is set to
register a double-digit rise this year, compared with a 0.7
percent decline in 2015.
* The dollar index rose 0.3 percent and is on track
for its best day since Dec. 15 after strong consumer confidence
data on Tuesday lifted sentiment.
Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.15 percent,
with 8,875 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.2 percent,
with 38,791 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 13.25 points, or 0.27
percent, on volume of 8,055 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)