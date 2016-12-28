US STOCKS-Wall St slips as technology, consumer stocks weigh

* Dollar up 0.41 pct; set for best day in nearly 2 weeks
* Microsoft, Facebook drag down Nasdaq
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 28 Wall Street slipped for the first time in
three days on Wednesday, pulling the Dow away from the elusive
20,000 mark following broad declines across sectors.
The blue-chip index came within 19 points of the
psychological milestone shortly after the open. However, losses
in shares of Walt Disney and Boeing offset gains in
Goldman Sachs.
U.S. equities have been riding a post-election rally,
feeding on optimism that Donald Trump's policies would be
business friendly, especially to banks and industrials. The
rally has also been supported by a spate of strong economic
data.
The Dow, which has gained the most among the three major
Wall Street indexes from the Trump rally, is on track to have
its best yearly gains since 2013. The S&P 500 is set to
register a double-digit rise this year, compared with a 0.7
percent decline in 2015.
The dollar index rose 0.41 percent and is on track
for its best day since Dec. 15 after strong consumer confidence
data on Tuesday lifted sentiment.
At 9:58 a.m. ET (1458 GMT), the Dow was down 15.53
points, or 0.08 percent, at 19,929.51.
The S&P 500 was down 6.86 points, or 0.30 percent, at
2,262.02 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 18.64 points,
or 0.34 percent, at 5,468.80.
All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with technology
and consumer staples indexes being the
biggest drags.
Microsoft and Facebook weighed the most on
the Nasdaq.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,558
to 1,028. On the Nasdaq, 1,221 issues rose and 967 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 48 new highs and six new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)