US STOCKS-Wall St falls for first time in three days

* Dollar up 0.4 pct; set for best day in nearly 2 weeks
* Boeing falls after Delta cancels order
* Microsoft, Facebook drag down Nasdaq
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 28 Wall Street lost ground for the first
time in three days on Wednesday due to declines across sectors,
slowing the Dow's race to 20,000.
The blue-chip index came within 19 points of the milestone
shortly after the open, before slipping into negative territory
as losses in Boeing offset Goldman Sach's 0.86
percent gain.
Boeing fell 0.8 percent to $156.26 after Delta Air Lines
said on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with
the planemaker to cancel a $4 billion order for 18 Dreamliner
aircrafts.
U.S. equities have been riding a post-election rally,
feeding on optimism that Donald Trump's policies would be
business friendly, especially to banks and industrials. The
rally has also been supported by a spate of strong economic
data.
The Dow, which has benefited the most among the three major
Wall Street indexes from the Trump rally, is on track to have
its best yearly gains since 2013. The S&P 500 is set to
register a double-digit rise this year, compared with a 0.7
percent decline in 2015.
At 11:05 a.m. ET (1605 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 17.41 points, or 0.09 percent, at
19,927.63.
The S&P 500 was down 7.72 points, or 0.34 percent, at
2,261.16.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 23.97 points, or 0.44
percent, at 5,463.48.
"It looks like a bit of profit taking after a big move
upwards which is perfectly healthy for the markets," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive officer of 50 Park Investments in
Orlando, Florida .
"The fact that the Dow has not gotten above 20,000 yet shows
that some investors are locking in gains."
The dollar index rose 0.4 percent and is on track for
its best day since Dec. 15, helped by strong economic data on
Tuesday.
All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower on Wednesday, with
technology and consumer staples indexes
being the biggest drags.
Microsoft and Facebook weighed the most on
the Nasdaq.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,936
to 906. On the Nasdaq, 1,855 issues fell and 790 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 73 new highs and 19 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)