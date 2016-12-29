US STOCKS-Futures flat after Wall St suffers worst day in 2 months

* Futures: Dow down 8 pts, S&P up 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 2.25
pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 29 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 index turned in its
biggest fall in two months, putting a damper on a post-election
rally.
* Trading volumes are expected to remain light. But traders
will be keeping an eye on jobless claims, which likely fell to
264,000 last week. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
* U.S. equities had been enjoying a rally since the
presidential election in November on bets that Donald Trump
would introduce tax cuts, deregulation and higher infrastructure
spending that would spur economic growth.
* The near two-month rally has seen the three main Wall
Street indexes rack up double-digit percentage gains, but has
left some market participants nervous about a potential
correction.
* The S&P 500 index suffered its biggest one-day percentage
drop on Wednesday, following weak housing data and losses in the
technology sector. The down day also led the Dow away from its
pursuit of 20,000.
* The dollar index fell 0.4 percent on Thursday,
after seeing its best rise this month.
* U.S. crude prices were off 0.4 percent after data showed a
surprise increase in U.S. inventories.
* Nvidia's shares fell nearly 3 percent to $106.06
in heavy premarket trading, setting the stock up for a second
straight day of losses after short-seller Citron Research
tweeted that the chipmaker's stock could fall to $90 in 2017.
* Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia's rival,
were off 2.6 percent.
* Cempra dropped 14.75 percent to $5.20 after the
drug developer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
rejected its antibiotic to treat pneumonia.
Futures snapshot at 6:58 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.04 percent,
with 13,981 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 61,004 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.05
percent, on volume of 11,087 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)