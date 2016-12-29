US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed

BRIEF-PharmaMar, Eczacıbaşı sign licensing agreement for Aplidin in Turkey
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
Dec 29 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as gains in financial shares were offset by losses in technology stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.09 points, or 0.04 percent, at 19,841.77, the S&P 500 was up 0.85 points, or 0.037779 percent, at 2,250.77 and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at 5,437.29. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SANTIAGO, May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud has initiated the legal process to build a large real estate and commercial project in Argentina in what would be the company's debut in homebuilding, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
