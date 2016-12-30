US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on last trading day of 2016

* Oil prices up 52 pct in 2016; S&P energy index best
performer
* Mylan rises after launching two generic drugs
* Futures up: Dow 43 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 30 Wall Street aimed to end 2016 on a
positive note, setting up the Dow for its best annual
performance since 2013 amid increasing optimism about the
outlook for the economy.
The markets have shown surprising resilience to major
political events, such as Britain's vote in June to leave the
European Union and the election of Donald Trump as U.S.
president in November.
U.S. stocks, which had not priced in a Trump victory in the
run-up to the vote, marked a series of record highs on bets that
his policies would spur growth.
"The prospects of growth took center stage this year, with
investors hoping that the new political phenomenon will spur the
economy," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park
Investments in Orlando, Florida.
"The fact that stocks are close to their highs of the year
is going to set the stage for all of 2017."
Dow e-minis were up 43 points, or 0.22 percent at
8:22 a.m. ET (1329 GMT), with 16,163 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.26 percent,
with 72,326 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.25 points, or 0.23
percent, on volume of 15,049 contracts.
This year also stands in stark contrast to 2015 when a steep
drop in oil prices left the S&P 500 and the Dow nursing losses.
The commodity bounced back by more than 50 percent for its best
year since 2009, partly due to a deal by major producers to
limit supply.
The S&P energy index, which was the worst performer
last year, is set to become the biggest gainer among the 10
other industry sectors in 2016.
Healthcare and the newly created real estate
indexes are currently the only sectors in the red for
the year.
Wall Street ended slightly lower on Thursday, stalling the
post-election rally as bank stocks came under pressure.
The Dow is unlikely to make enough gains on the last day of
the year to breach the 20,000 mark amid thin trading volumes and
sparse data.
Cabela's shares fell 7.7 percent to $56.95 premarket
after U.S. antitrust regulators requested additional information
regarding Bass Pro Shops proposed acquisition of the hunting and
fish gear retailer.
Mylan rose nearly 2 percent in light trading to
$38.12 after the drug maker launched generic versions of two
drugs.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)