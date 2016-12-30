US STOCKS-Wall St set to end 2016 with a whimper

* Oil prices up 52 pct in 2016; S&P energy index best
performer
* Facebook, Microsoft drag down S&P 500
* S&P has not had 3 straight days of losses since Nov. 4
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 30 U.S. stocks fell on the last trading day
of 2016, eating into gains for the year, following a decline in
technology stocks.
The S&P 500 technology sector's 0.7 percent fall put the
broader index on track for its third straight day of losses -
the longest losing streak since Nov. 4.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which came within 13
points of breaching the 20,000 level last week, is now more than
200 points away from the milestone.
"The market is ending 2016 with a whimper. We entered the
rally like a lion, but are leaving like a lamb," said Andre
Bakhos, managing director of Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville,
New Jersey.
"It is disappointing on many levels as investors believed
that we are going to see the Dow at 20,000. The euphoria that
was in motion in the Trump rally has fizzled."
Until Thursday, the three main Wall Street indexes were set
to end the year with double-digit percentage gains, but Friday's
losses made that unlikely for the S&P and the Nasdaq.
The S&P was on track to rise 9.7 percent, the Nasdaq 7.8
percent and the Dow 13.7 percent for the year.
At 11:13 a.m. ET (1613 GMT), the Dow was down 30.4
points, or 0.15 percent, at 19,789.38. The S&P 500 was
down 5.71 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,243.55, while the Nasdaq
Composite Index was down 35.85 points, or 0.66 percent,
at 5,396.24.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with
technology and consumer discretionary stocks
taking the biggest hit.
Microsoft and Facebook were off about 1
percent and were the top drags on the S&P.
Nvidia was the top percentage loser on the index,
falling 2.5 percent two days after short-seller Citron Research
warned about the headwinds the chipmaker is likely to face in
2017.
Mylan rose 2.2 percent to $38.22 after the drugmaker
launched generic versions of two drugs.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,430
to 1,370. On the Nasdaq, 1,728 issues fell and 968 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 30 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)