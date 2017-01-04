版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Fed minutes awaited

Jan 4 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, the second trading day of the new year, with investors awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting, where the central bank raised interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 28.01 points, or 0.14 percent, at 19,909.77, the S&P 500 was up 4.6 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,262.43 and the Nasdaq composite was up 11.16 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,440.24. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
