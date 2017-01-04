US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Fed minutes awaited

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, the second trading day of the new year, with investors awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting, where the central bank raised interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 28.01 points, or 0.14 percent, at 19,909.77, the S&P 500 was up 4.6 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,262.43 and the Nasdaq composite was up 11.16 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,440.24. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.