US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower as banks weigh

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 U.S. stocks opened lower for the first time in the new year on Thursday due to a drop in financials as investors assess economic data and the Federal Reserve's thoughts on President-elect Donald Trump's policies.
At 9:38 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8.72 points, or 0.04 percent, at 19,933.44, the S&P 500 was down 1.39 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,269.36 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 8.07 points, or 0.15 percent, at 5,485.07. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination