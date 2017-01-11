US STOCKS-Wall St stumbles as Trumps comments hit healthcare stocks

* Health stocks drop after Trump comments on drug pricing
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.23 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 11 U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, weighed
down by healthcare stocks after President-elect Donald Trump
commented on the need for competitive drug pricing in his first
formal news conference after his victory.
Investors are closely watching Trump's speech, looking for
clues on where his priorities as the new president lie, after
taking office on Jan. 20 and how he plans boost economic growth.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower. The healthcare
sector dropped 0.787 percent after Trump said the
country needs more competitive drug bidding.
He said pharmaceutical companies are "getting away with
murder" by charging high drug prices.
Lockheed Martin dropped about 1 percent after Trump
said the F-35 fighter jet project "is way behind schedule and
billions over budget."
At 11:33 a.m. ET (1633 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 3.99 points, or 0.02 percent, at
19,859.52, the S&P 500 was down 5.26 points, or 0.23
percent, at 2,263.64 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
20.77 points, or 0.37 percent, at 5,531.05.
