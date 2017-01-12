US STOCKS-Futures fall as Trump speech disappoints

* Futures down: Dow 44 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 13.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 12 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday
after President-elect Donald Trump gave little clarity on his
campaign-trail promises of boosting economic growth that had
powered Wall Street for two months.
* Trump, in his first news conference on Wednesday, gave no
details on tax cuts or infrastructure spending, and instead
lashed out at U.S. spy agencies and news agencies over what he
called a 'phony' Russia dossier.
* He also blasted pharmaceutical companies over high drug
prices, causing health stocks to snap a six-day winning streak
and a wobble in Wall Street.
* However, a rise in energy and technology stocks helped the
market close higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq ending at a
record high for the fourth session in a row.
* But, Trump's comments hit the dollar, which fell to
its lowest level in nearly one month on Thursday. Prices of
safe-haven gold rose to their highest since late
November.
* With Trump's comments at the back of their minds, investor
will turn their focus to the earnings season, which will kick
off in earnest on Friday when a trio of big banks report.
* Merck, one of the few health stocks that avoided
the carnage in the sector on Wednesday, gained 1.6 percent to
$62.60 premarket after multiple broker upgrades.
* Apple was off 0.65 percent at $118.97.
* Tesaro slipped about 3 percent to $141 in thin
trading after the FDA rejected its drug, Rolapitant IV.
* In economic data, a report is expected to show weekly
jobless claims rose to 255,000 last week from 235,000 a week
earlier. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
Futures snapshot at 7:01 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 44 points, or 0.22 percent,
with 18,157 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.5 points, or 0.29
percent, with 106,904 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 13.75 points, or 0.27
percent, on volume of 19,565 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)