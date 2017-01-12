US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Trump's disappointing speech

Jan 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday
after President-elect Donald Trump gave little clarity on his
promises of boosting economic growth that had powered a
record-breaking rally on Wall Street for two months.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 61.62
points, or 0.31 percent, at 19,892.66, the S&P 500 was
lower 6.99 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,268.33 and the Nasdaq
Composite was off 24.15 points, or 0.43 percent, at
5,539.50.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)