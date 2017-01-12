版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Trump's disappointing speech

Jan 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump gave little clarity on his promises of boosting economic growth that had powered a record-breaking rally on Wall Street for two months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 61.62 points, or 0.31 percent, at 19,892.66, the S&P 500 was lower 6.99 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,268.33 and the Nasdaq Composite was off 24.15 points, or 0.43 percent, at 5,539.50. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
