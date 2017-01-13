US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as banks kick off earnings

Jan 13 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after quarterly profits of Bank of America and JPMorgan beat expectations as fourth-quarter earnings kicked off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.03 points, or 0.14 percent, to 19,919.03.

The S&P 500 gained 3.32 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,273.76.

The Nasdaq Composite added 10.83 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,558.32.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)