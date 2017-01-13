US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as banks kick off earnings

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after quarterly profits of Bank of America and JPMorgan beat expectations as fourth-quarter earnings kicked off.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.03 points, or 0.14 percent, to 19,919.03.
The S&P 500 gained 3.32 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,273.76.
The Nasdaq Composite added 10.83 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,558.32.
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020