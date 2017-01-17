US STOCKS-Futures fall on Brexit worries, Trump's dollar comments

* Futures down: Dow 91 pts, S&P 11.75 pts, Nasdaq 26 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 17 U.S. stock index futures fell the most
this year as investors sought safe-haven assets following
President-elect Donald Trump's comments on the dollar and
British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit speech.
* May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European
Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market
but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of
membership.
* The dollar index fell 0.62 percent against a basket
of major currencies after Trump told the Wall Street Journal
that U.S. companies could not compete with China "because our
currency is too strong. And it's killing us".
* The dollar hit a 13-year high following Trump's election
in November on bets that he would cut taxes and increase
infrastructure spending that would boost economic growth.
* However, the currency has fallen since Jan 9 as Trump has
given little details on how he will keep his promises. Dollar's
strength could be put to test again on Inauguration Day on
Friday.
* Gold prices surged more than 1 percent, trading at
a near two-month high, while the Japanese yen rose to a six-week
high.
* Big U.S. banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings season
on Friday on a sanguine note, bringing some cheer to the market.
A late pop in Facebook nudged the Nasdaq to a record
high.
* Morgan Stanley rose 1.6 percent to $44.49 in
premarket trading on Tuesday after reporting a quarterly profit
that doubled.
* Earnings for S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen
6.2 percent in the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
* U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King
Jr Day.
* Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard is scheduled
to speak on monetary and fiscal policy in Washington at 10:00
a.m. ET (1500 GMT).
* Clayton Williams shares were up nearly 30 percent
at $135 after Noble Energy said it would buy the oil
producer for about $2.7 billion.
* Reynolds American were up 3.6 percent at $58 after
British American Tobacco agreed to buy its U.S. rival
for $49.4 billion.
Futures snapshot at 6:52 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 91 points, or 0.46 percent,
with 34,690 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 11.75 points, or 0.52
percent, with 213,906 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 26 points, or 0.51
percent, on volume of 35,961 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)