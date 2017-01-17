US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as banks, health stocks weigh

* Gold surges to eight-week high; oil rises on weak dollar
* Tiffany down after weak holiday season sales
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with
healthcare and financial stocks coming under pressure, as
investors assessed President-elect Donald's Trump's comments on
the dollar and drug pricing.
The dollar index fell nearly 0.8 percent on Tuesday,
after Trump warned that the dollar was too strong, hurting the
competitiveness of U.S. companies.
Healthcare stocks took a beating after Trump told
Washington Post that he would target pharmaceutical companies
over drug pricing.
U.S. stocks and the dollar have rallied since Trump's
election on bets that he would usher in an era of economic
growth through fiscal stimulus. However, the rally has hit a
speed bump as Trump has provided little detail on his policies.
Financials, which have benefited the most in the
post-election rally, were off 1.2 percent. Morgan Stanley
fell about 1.6 percent after reporting results.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would
leave the European Union's single market upon its exit from the
group, but that a final Brexit deal would be put to
parliamentary vote.
At 9:48 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 65.33 points, or 0.33 percent, at 19,820.4, the S&P 500
was down 8.81 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,265.83 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 38.28 points, or 0.69
percent, at 5,535.83.
Gold prices surged more than 1 percent, trading at a
near two-month high, while the Japanese yen rose to a six-week
high. Oil prices ticked up 1.5 percent, benefiting from the weak
dollar.
Tiffany & Co's shares dropped 5.6 percent after the
upscale jeweler reported disappointing performance during the
holiday season.
Reynolds American were up 3.6 percent at $58 after
British American Tobacco agreed to buy its U.S. rival
for $49.4 billion.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,474
to 1,311. On the Nasdaq, 1,766 issues fell and 761 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed four new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and six new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)