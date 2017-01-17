US STOCKS-Consumer staples stocks help Wall St pare some losses

* Bank stocks lead S&P, Dow lower
* Wal-Mart up after announcing 10,000 U.S. jobs this year
* Tiffany down after weak holiday season sales
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 17 U.S. stocks came off session lows on
Tuesday as gains in consumer staples stocks countered the
decline in banks and healthcare companies.
Biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks came under pressure
after President-elect Donald Trump told the Washington Post that
he would target drug companies over pricing and that he was
ready to unveil a plan to replace Obamacare.
The S&P 500 healthcare sector fell 0.85 percent,
with Pfizer and Celgene weighing the most. The
Nasdaq biotech index slipped nearly 2 percent.
Investors maybe concerned that Trump is "going after the
Affordable Care Act and is burning a little political capital
that might otherwise have been used for business friendly
matters," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist of Wunderlich
Equity Capital Markets in New York.
The dollar index fell by 0.7 percent to a near
six-week low of 100.29 after Trump told the Wall Street Journal
that the strength of the currency was hurting competitiveness of
U.S. companies.
However, a 1.3 percent rise in consumer staples
offset some of the losses. Wal-Mart rose 3.1 percent and
gave the biggest boost to the S&P and the Dow after the retailer
said it would create 10,000 jobs in the United States this year.
U.S. stocks and the dollar have surged since Trump's
election on bets that he would usher in an era of economic
growth through fiscal stimulus. However, the rally has hit a
speed bump as investors are increasingly nervous about what
Trump's policies could mean to world trade.
At 11:00 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 16.31 points, or 0.08 percent, at 19,869.42, the S&P 500
was down 3.19 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,271.45 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 20.64 points, or 0.37
percent, at 5,553.48.
Financials, which have benefited the most in the
post-election rally, were off 1.45 percent - the biggest losers
among the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes.
"The group's up 17 percent since the election, and they've
all had at least one thing against them in the reports so far.
So it's not surprising to see some profit-taking," Hogan said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would
leave the European Union's single market upon its exit from the
group, but that a final Brexit deal would be put to
parliamentary vote.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,454
to 1,404. On the Nasdaq, 1,833 issues fell and 893 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 11 new lows.
