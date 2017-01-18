版本:
2017年 1月 18日 星期三

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens little changed

Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.29 points, or 0.09 percent, at 19,809.48, the S&P 500 was down 0.01 points, or 0.000441 percent, at 2,267.88 and the Nasdaq composite was up 5.76 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,544.49. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
