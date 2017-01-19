US STOCKS-U.S. stocks set to open slightly lower

(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Trump to make inaugural speech on Friday
* Dollar up, but gold also in positive territory
* Netflix rises as subscriber numbers blow past expectations
* Futures down: Dow 24 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 3.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 19 Wall Street looked set to open slightly
lower on Thursday, with investors seemingly wary of taking on
risk ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in as U.S. president on
Friday.
After having driven Wall Street to record highs in a
post-election rally, investors are on the sidelines as they
await Trump's inaugural speech to get a steer on his policies.
Markets are also eyeing a speech by Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower for the
fourth straight session on Wednesday, its longest losing streak
since early October, as energy stocks were hit by falling oil
prices.
"Investors' concerns on Trump delivering his campaign
promises is probably the real 'Fear Factor'," Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a
note.
Dow e-minis were down 24 points, or 0.12 percent at
8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), with 13,933 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.11
percent, with 86,650 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.07
percent, on volume of 17,569 contracts.
With the fourth-quarter earnings season picking up pace,
investors will focus on Dow components IBM and American
Express, which are scheduled to report results after
market close.
In an appearance on Wednesday, Yellen said the U.S. economy
was getting closer to running on its own, but soothed some
nerves by adding that it made sense to raise interest rates
gradually.
Yellen is expected to speak on monetary policy at Stanford
University at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Investors have been worried that Trump's pro-growth policy
proposals may boost inflation, forcing the central bank to
increase the pace of rate hikes.
Yellen's comments indicated that the plan to raise rates
three times this year is not "farfetched", Cardillo said.
A report on jobless claims showed that 234,000 Americans
applied for unemployment benefits last week, far fewer than
254,000 that economists expected.
Stocks moving premarket included Netflix that was
up 6.8 percent at $142.32 after the streaming video provider
said it added far more subscribers in its latest quarter than
what was expected.
Tesla rose 3.9 percent to $247.75 after Panasonic
said it aimed to extend its partnership with the
electric carmaker into self-driving technology.
Mallinckrodt was up 4.7 percent at $48.70 after
agreeing to pay $400 million to settle a U.S. probe on drug
pricing.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)