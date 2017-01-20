CORRECTED-US STOCKS-U.S. stocks pare gains after Trump's inaugural speech

(Corrects Merck's stock price in 13th paragraph)
* Dollar slips, gold turns positive
* Dow set to snap five-day losing streak
* Health, utilities, industrials fall
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 20 Wall Street pared gains sharply on Friday
after Donald Trump made his inaugural speech as the 45th
president of the United States.
"From this day forward it is going to be only America
first," Trump said after being sworn in, adding that the U.S.
policy will be to buy American and hire American.
Trump's campaign promises of tax and regulatory reforms and
higher infrastructure spending had driven Wall Street to new
highs in a post-election rally.
However, the Trump trade had been unraveling in recent weeks
as investors waited for more clarity on his plans to boost the
economy.
"Having listened to Trump's speech, there is a concern about
what his trade policies will be," said Jamie Cox, managing
partner of Harris Financial Group in Colonial Heights, Richmond,
Virginia.
"That's probably the No.1 area where Trump will have to tone
down his rhetoric because we do have to work with other
nations," said Cox, who was at the inauguration.
The S&P 500 has fallen by a median 2.7 percent in the month
after each new president has taken the keys to the White House
since Herbert Hoover did so in January 1929, according to a
Reuters analysis.
The dollar index weakened as Trump spoke, while gold
, which was trading lower ahead of the inauguration, moved
into positive territory.
At 12:33 a.m. ET (1733 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 31.96 points, or 0.16 percent, at
19,764.36.
The S&P 500 was up 1.85 points, or 0.08 percent, at
2,265.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.50 points, or
0.06 percent, at 5,543.59.
Eight of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, with
technology giving the biggest bump to the broader
index. Industrials, utilities health stocks
were the outliers.
Among stocks, Procter & Gamble was the top stock on
the S&P and the Dow, rising 3.6 percent after the consumer
products maker reported quarterly sales and profit above
expectations.
Merck rose 3.8 percent to $62.60 after Bristol-Myers
said it would not seek accelerated U.S. approval for a
combination of its two immunotherapy drugs as an initial
treatment for lung cancer, giving Merck an advantage in the
lucrative market. Bristol-Myers' stock was down 9.2 percent.
Walgreens dropped 2.5 percent after Bloomberg
reported that the FTC was not satisfied with its plan to divest
stores to win antitrust clearance for its acquisition of Rite
Aid. Shares of Rite Aid lost nearly 12 percent on the
news.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,787
to 1,021. On the Nasdaq, 1,693 issues rose and 1,044 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 19 new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 67 new highs and 26 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)