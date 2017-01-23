US STOCKS-Wall St pares losses after Trump meets US company execs

* Dollar hits six-week low, gold rises
* Qualcomm drops on $1 bln Apple lawsuit
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 23 U.S. stocks were off their lows on Monday
after President Donald Trump laid out some of his plans to spur
economic growth in a meeting with top executives of U.S.
companies.
Speaking at the White House, Trump said he could reduce
regulations governing companies by 75 percent or more and
promised other advantages for companies that manufacture in the
United States.
Investors have been seeking clarity on how Trump plans to
execute his ambitious agenda of tax and regulatory reforms and
higher infrastructure spending to boost the economy.
"From the standpoint of moving the market, Donald Trump is
going to be a trader's dream because he will create market
swings, choppy trading and erratic behavior," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director of Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
"We are sitting near all-time highs but there isn't anything
fresh from earnings or President Trump that is going to make
investors run out and buy stocks."
At 9:42 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 12.71 points, or 0.06 percent, at 19,814.54, the S&P 500
was down 1.62 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,269.69 and
the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.01 points, or 0.05
percent, at 5,558.35.
Trump has made it clear that he plans to hold talks with
leaders of Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the North American
Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and intends to withdraw from the
12-nation trade pact of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
The dollar hit a six-week low on Monday, while prices
of safe-haven gold rose.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with
financials and consumer discretionary stocks
weighing the most.
Qualcomm dropped 9.2 percent to $57.14 after Apple
filed a $1 billion lawsuit against the chip supplier on
Friday. Qualcomm was the biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq,
while Apple's 0.4 percent gain gave the indexes their biggest
boost.
Dow component McDonald's slipped 1.3 percent to
$120.72 after the fast-food chain's U.S. comparable restaurant
sales fell for the first time in six quarters.
Halliburton fell 3 percent after the world's No. 2
oilfield services provider reported a bigger loss in the latest
quarter.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,282
to 1,279. On the Nasdaq, 1,239 issues fell and 999 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and six new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 10 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)